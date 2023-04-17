River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,872 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kroger worth $60,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kroger by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,662,000 after buying an additional 946,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

