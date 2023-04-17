River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360,327 shares during the period. CoreCivic comprises about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $99,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CoreCivic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.