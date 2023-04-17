River Road Asset Management LLC Has $95.73 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $95,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

