River Road Asset Management LLC Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

