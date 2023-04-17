River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.66% of Leslie’s worth $59,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.54 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.