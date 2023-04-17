River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,517 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $78,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

