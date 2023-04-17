Reviewing BRC (BRCC) & The Competition

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BRC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 178 1206 1539 31 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 93.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.36%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -44.63% 2.10% -11.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.98 BRC Competitors $11.26 billion $1.66 billion 41.20

BRC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

