Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $14.58 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 502,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.24. 3,892,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

