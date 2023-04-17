Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 168,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,065. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $127.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.