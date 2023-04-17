Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $29.84 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,113 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,976. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

