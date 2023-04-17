Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 290.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,057 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.89% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 103,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,141. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

