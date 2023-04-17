Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 114,376 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,376 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,547 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

