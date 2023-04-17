Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 36,372 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 540.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

