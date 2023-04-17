Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $210.47 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

