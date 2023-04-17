Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RENT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 509,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

In other news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,515.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,515.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

