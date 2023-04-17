Regions Financial (RF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $23.00.

4/10/2023 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00.

4/5/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

