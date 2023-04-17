Raydium (RAY) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. Raydium has a total market cap of $54.47 million and $4.48 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,557,458 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

