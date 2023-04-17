Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Rapid7 by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

