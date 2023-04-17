Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Radware Stock Down 6.8 %

RDWR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 354.15 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $31.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Further Reading

