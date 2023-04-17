Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $350.71 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00011199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $350.71 million and approximately $59.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.47 or 0.06990074 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00067972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,618,706 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.