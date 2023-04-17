QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $734,595.29 and $99,355.50 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.18018062 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $68,264.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

