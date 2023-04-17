Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,880. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 5,960,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,923.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,923.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,121,995 shares of company stock worth $27,266,508. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,785,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 347,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

