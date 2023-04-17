PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

PRSR stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 85.90 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 312,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,075. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 112.60 ($1.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.43. The stock has a market cap of £471.81 million, a PE ratio of 505.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

In other PRS REIT news, insider Jim Prower purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,176.47). Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

