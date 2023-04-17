Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $143.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.20.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. Progressive has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
