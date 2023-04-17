Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,121,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 937,438 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $21,838,000.

JQUA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

