Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. 14,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

