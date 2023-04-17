Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. 3,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

