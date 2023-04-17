Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. 1,319,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
