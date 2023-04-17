Private Ocean LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

