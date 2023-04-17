Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,696,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 41,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,772. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

