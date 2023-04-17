Private Ocean LLC Buys 105 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,808,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,090,000 after purchasing an additional 365,031 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $505.81. 550,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.06. The company has a market capitalization of $471.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

