Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 18th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
PRME opened at $13.39 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
