Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,710,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.99. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Insider Activity

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

