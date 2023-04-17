POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. POSCO has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

