Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Globant stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. Globant has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $241.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

