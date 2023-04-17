Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.18 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

