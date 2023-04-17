Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.18 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
- 3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.