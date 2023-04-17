Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 6.9 %

PME opened at $0.27 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

