PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 532,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 242,152 shares.The stock last traded at $91.48 and had previously closed at $92.89.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,704,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

