Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.44

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $10.86. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 3,794 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHAR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $717.45 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

