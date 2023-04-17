Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.75

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 293346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

