Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.75

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 293346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Perion Network Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
