Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 463 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 195,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

