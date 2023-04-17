Penobscot Wealth Management Has $688,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.06. 7,420,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

