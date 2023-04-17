Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,942. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.18.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

