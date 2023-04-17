Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 857.41 ($10.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 868.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 883.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,805.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

