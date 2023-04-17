Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,072 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $14.62 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

