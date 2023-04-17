Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 37,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 25,877 call options.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after purchasing an additional 419,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

BTU stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,218,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,540. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

