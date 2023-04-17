PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 2,789,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

