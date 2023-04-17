Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) & (NASDAQ:GTLS) Head to Head Comparison

(NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Paul Mueller 1.88% 10.61% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and Paul Mueller’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.26 $3.61 million $3.32 13.86

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Paul Mueller beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

(Get Rating)

Paul Mueller Co. engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory. The Industrial Equipment segment sells products directly to industrial customers such as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment, biopharmaceutical equipment, and pure water equipment. The Field Fabrication segment offers large field-fabricated tanks and vessels that cannot be built and shipped from the plant. The Transportation segment focuses on the delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The Other and Corporate segment represents other revenue, unallocated corporate assets and expenses, and corporate other income. The company was founded by Paul J. Mueller and Gordon Mann in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.