Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $366.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $366.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.53. The company had a trading volume of 469,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

