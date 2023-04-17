Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $20.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

